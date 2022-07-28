924 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH opened at $305.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.32 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

