A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

