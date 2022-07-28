AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

