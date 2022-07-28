abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given New GBX 168 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 186 ($2.24) to GBX 168 ($2.02) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut shares of abrdn from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.75.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

