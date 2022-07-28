abrdn plc Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

