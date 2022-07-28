abrdn plc Has $13.59 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,333 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.