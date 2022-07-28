abrdn plc Has $13.83 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

abrdn plc reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.5 %

IQVIA stock opened at $225.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average is $224.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.