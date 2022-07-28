abrdn plc Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $277.30 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.83 and its 200-day moving average is $310.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

