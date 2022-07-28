abrdn plc Has $14.59 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.