abrdn plc Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,071 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

