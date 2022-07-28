abrdn plc Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $230.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

