abrdn plc Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,868 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

