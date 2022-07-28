abrdn plc Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

SNPS opened at $353.54 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

