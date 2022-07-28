abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

