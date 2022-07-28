abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,279 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

AFL opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.