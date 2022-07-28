abrdn plc Sells 10,914 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

