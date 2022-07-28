abrdn plc Sells 115,132 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,132 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

NYSE D opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

