abrdn plc Sells 2,819 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.57.

Shares of ALGN opened at $262.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

