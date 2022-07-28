abrdn plc Sells 299,267 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 299,267 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.