abrdn plc Sells 44,704 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,704 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average is $171.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

