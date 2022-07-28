abrdn plc Sells 48,801 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,801 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics stock opened at $219.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

