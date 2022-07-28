abrdn plc Sells 4,996 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 249,163 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

