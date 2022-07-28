abrdn plc Trims Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after acquiring an additional 416,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after acquiring an additional 430,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

