Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83. Acme United has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

