Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Acme United Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83. Acme United has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.
Acme United Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Featured Articles
