Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,715 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Adecoagro

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.