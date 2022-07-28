adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on adidas in a report on Monday.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADS opened at €161.06 ($164.35) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €200.39.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

