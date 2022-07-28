adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.38.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADDYY opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.