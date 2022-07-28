adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on adidas from €359.00 ($366.33) to €348.00 ($355.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.38.
adidas Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ADDYY opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
adidas Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
