ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

