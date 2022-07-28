Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,374,100 shares, an increase of 785.9% from the June 30th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,662,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adyen Trading Up 9.1 %

ADYEY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Get Adyen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,448.98) to €1,970.00 ($2,010.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.83.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.