Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

