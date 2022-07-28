Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKZOY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.