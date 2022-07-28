Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Up 3.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $85.09. 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 461,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

