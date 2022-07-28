Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 5,643 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
uniQure Stock Up 4.1 %
uniQure stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Stories
