Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 5,643 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

uniQure Stock Up 4.1 %

uniQure stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

