Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,869. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

