Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $159.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.08.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.55. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.