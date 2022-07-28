Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.08.

GOOGL stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

