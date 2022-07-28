Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

