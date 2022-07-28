Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.08.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.