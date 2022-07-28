Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Guggenheim

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.