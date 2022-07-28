Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $187.50 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

