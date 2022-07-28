Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $563,300 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $2,339,500. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 14.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,191,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 61.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 510,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 187.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.