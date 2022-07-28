Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 3,070.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMADY. Barclays lowered their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

