Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Stock analysts at Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com Trading Up 5.4 %

AMZN opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

