Analysts Set Expectations for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,431,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

