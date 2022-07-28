Analyzing Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunlight Financial and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 3.89 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -2.34 Sentage $2.26 million 3.93 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Sentage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

