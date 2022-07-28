Ann Mather Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64.

Alphabet Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.