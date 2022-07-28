Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 14.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 115,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $11,842,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

