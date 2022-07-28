Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

