Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.42.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

