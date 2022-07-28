Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.62, but opened at $79.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $79.17, with a volume of 44,957 shares.

The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

